Marlan G. Popovich

Sept. 9, 1946 - Feb. 15, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN – Marlan G. Popovich, age 75, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Marlan was preceded in death by his parents: Milan and Mary Popovich; and brother, Marvin Popovich.

Marlan is survived by his son Shane (Kim) Popovich; granddaughter, Sarah (Floyd) Young; and grandson, Konrad Popovich.

Marlan loved his family and friends very much. He also loved nature, the many Great Dane dogs he had over the years as well as all other animals, and golfing. He was very dedicated to helping as a Counselor for various 12 step programs, the Indiana State Prison, and to many others that needed advice or to just simply chat.

Cremation will take place and Memorials may be made to:

World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

1250 24th Street, N.W.

Washington, DC 20037

And / or:

Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW)

406 West 34th Street

Kansas City, MO 64111

Funeral arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, IN. (219) 462-3125.

