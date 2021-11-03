 Skip to main content
Marleen J. Haugh

GRIFFITH, IN — Marleen J. Haug, age 84, of Griffith, formerly of East Chicago, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Marleen is survived by her loving twin sister Maureen Marsh; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Haugh and Joan (Edward) Haugh-Beatty; nine dear nieces and nephews; and caregiver Cass Liskey. Preceded in death by her mother and father Cletus and Florence Haugh; and brothers Deacon James Haugh and Michael Haugh.

Marleen worked for the East Chicago Public Schools. She was a crossing guard and custodian at Roosevelt High School. She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and was a member of Daughters of Isabella.

A Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM– 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 4, 2021 DIRECTLY AT St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319. A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Services entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME. www.solanpruzinfuneralhome.com

