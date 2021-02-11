Marleen Joan (nee Howell) Kopach

Jan. 14, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2021

WHEATFIELD - Marleen Joan (nee Howell) Kopach, age 85, of Wheatfield, formerly of Hobart, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born on January 14, 1936 to the late Clarence E. and Florentine (nee Wagner) Howell.

Marleen lived in Hobart for most of her life and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was very active. Marleen will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed.

Marleen is survived by her three sons: Robert Searer, James (Michelle) Searer and John (Marsha) Searer; eight grandchildren: John (Julie), Kaitlyn, Ashlee, Matthew, Joseph, Emily, Lukas, and Trinity; three great grandsons: John, Jack and Colton Searer; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Kopach; her parents and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, Indiana 46342.

There will be visitation for Marleen on Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, Indiana 46342. Funeral services will begin directly at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN for a 10:00 a.m. funeral service. Masks are required, and social distancing is encouraged. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences or call (219) 942-2109 with questions.