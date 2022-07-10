CROWN POINT - Marlene Aznar, 81, of Crown Point, loving wife of devoted husband and best friend, Joe, of more than 57 years, passed away on July 1st, 2022. She is survived by her sons: Tony of Austin, TX, and Adam (Mandy) of Montgomery, TX; cherished grandchildren: Evan Joseph and Kailee Anita, who were special blessings in her life; her sister-in-heart, Mil (Larry) Cavanaugh of Hobart; brother-in-law, Marty (Cathy) Aznar of Crown Point; many dear nephews; nieces; and cousins; and her adored, irrepressible Havanese, Reggie, who brought immeasurable joy to her final years.

She is predeceased by her parents: Frank and Adeline Martinez; brother, Frank Martinez; nephew, Kenneth Martinez; lifelong friend, Gloria Jean Cavanaugh; and many beloved pets.

Marlene was a lifelong area resident and graduate of Emerson High School, class of 1959, a parishioner of St. Mary's Crown Point, and a former employee of U.S. Steel, Midwest Steel - Portage, and White Lodging Services of Merrillville.

She was an avid reader and loved to bake for neighbors, friends, and family, and was well known for her rum cake and marble brownies. She enjoyed traveling to near and far destinations with her husband, dining out with dear friends and family, walking with her husband and Reggie in the neighborhood and the greater Crown Point area and, most of all, sharing laughs and fun times with her treasured grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso, and especially to Kelly, her nurse, for the care, comfort, and peace of mind brought to her and her husband in her final months. A private interment is arranged through Calumet Park Funeral Chapel and Cemetery. If so inclined, memorials to Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso, any local Humane Society, the American Cancer Society, or charity of your choice would be appreciated.