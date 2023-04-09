Marlene B. Ling

Oct. 21, 1941 - April 3, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Marlene B. Ling, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023. Born on October 21, 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Crayton and Mary (nee Gazdowicz) Daly.

She was a retired clerk from Kohl's in Valparaiso.

Survived by daughters, Stephanie (Jeffery) Johnson, Tyra Rendina, Mary (Anthony) Nygra; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Lew (Alice) Daly.

Preceded in death by parents and two brothers.

Cremation with no services. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Valparaiso, (219) 462-3125.