 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlene Cencion

  • 0

LOWELL - Marlene Cencion, 82, of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. She is survived by her children: Leeann (Milton) Grimes of Lowell, Richard (Marilyn) of Wheatfield, Jeffery (Kristy) of FL and Karla (Jim) Rogers of OK; 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Jurgens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal; parents, George and Jeanne Jurgens; grandchildren, Nicholas and Maycee Ann Cencion and Melissa Trueblood; great-grandson, Logan Benetich; son in law, Roy Blauvelt.

Marlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell. She spent many years in medical field, retiring from St. Anthony's Labor and Delivery department as an OB Technician. She spent her free time baking and crocheting, having made many afghans.

Visitation, Wednesday December 28 from 4-8, with Funeral Services Thursday, 11 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

sheetsfuneral.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts