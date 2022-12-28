LOWELL - Marlene Cencion, 82, of Lowell, IN, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022. She is survived by her children: Leeann (Milton) Grimes of Lowell, Richard (Marilyn) of Wheatfield, Jeffery (Kristy) of FL and Karla (Jim) Rogers of OK; 20 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Jurgens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal; parents, George and Jeanne Jurgens; grandchildren, Nicholas and Maycee Ann Cencion and Melissa Trueblood; great-grandson, Logan Benetich; son in law, Roy Blauvelt.

Marlene was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell. She spent many years in medical field, retiring from St. Anthony's Labor and Delivery department as an OB Technician. She spent her free time baking and crocheting, having made many afghans.

Visitation, Wednesday December 28 from 4-8, with Funeral Services Thursday, 11 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.