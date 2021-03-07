Dec. 23, 1935 - Feb. 5, 2021

LANSING, IL - Marlene E. (Bennot) Wojciehowski born in Harvey, IL to Budrow and Norma (Grueter) Bennot, died peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents; her former husband George E. Wojciehowski; her brother Budrow Richard (Dick) Bennot; sisters: Nona Lulich, Patricia Bennot and her grandson Torry Wojciehowski Cartwright.

She is survived by her aunt Phyllis (Bennot) Killpatrick; sister Janis Bennot; six children: Mark (Nancy) Wojciehowski, Marsha (Doug) Glassford, Lynn Cartwright, Laura (Ron) Eisaman, Cheryl (Ken) Reininga, and Carol (Bobby) Angarola; nine grandchildren: Karyn Davis, Ryan Davis, Christopher Eisaman, Lauryn (David) Mann, Catie (Josh) Henry, Ronnie Eisaman, Travis Trevino, Lindsay Glassford and Kendra Reininga; nine great-grandchildren: Aidan, Aubrey, Avery, Alexus, Tylor, Gwendolyn, Joel, Emma and Olivia; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marlene grew up in Harvey, IL where she attended Thornton High School Class of 1953 where she was very athletic and performed as a baton twirler.

She moved to Thornton, IL where her father's family went back four generations to the mid 1860's.

She then married, had six children and opened a Snack Shop on Chicago Road in the little town.