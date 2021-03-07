Dec. 23, 1935 - Feb. 5, 2021
LANSING, IL - Marlene E. (Bennot) Wojciehowski born in Harvey, IL to Budrow and Norma (Grueter) Bennot, died peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was predeceased by her parents; her former husband George E. Wojciehowski; her brother Budrow Richard (Dick) Bennot; sisters: Nona Lulich, Patricia Bennot and her grandson Torry Wojciehowski Cartwright.
She is survived by her aunt Phyllis (Bennot) Killpatrick; sister Janis Bennot; six children: Mark (Nancy) Wojciehowski, Marsha (Doug) Glassford, Lynn Cartwright, Laura (Ron) Eisaman, Cheryl (Ken) Reininga, and Carol (Bobby) Angarola; nine grandchildren: Karyn Davis, Ryan Davis, Christopher Eisaman, Lauryn (David) Mann, Catie (Josh) Henry, Ronnie Eisaman, Travis Trevino, Lindsay Glassford and Kendra Reininga; nine great-grandchildren: Aidan, Aubrey, Avery, Alexus, Tylor, Gwendolyn, Joel, Emma and Olivia; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Marlene grew up in Harvey, IL where she attended Thornton High School Class of 1953 where she was very athletic and performed as a baton twirler.
She moved to Thornton, IL where her father's family went back four generations to the mid 1860's.
She then married, had six children and opened a Snack Shop on Chicago Road in the little town.
Marlene loved playing card games, bowling, vacationing in WI, socializing and especially her family!
Marlene's fondest memories were of the 20+ years she spent living in Vero Beach, FL.
After retiring as a manager for the San Antonio Shoe company SAS, she took a position as a private nanny for two small boys.
Their mother Jennifer was an optician and their father Deryl Loar was about to run for Sheriff of Indian River County, FL.
Marlene was very actively involved with campaigning in the communities and Deryl was elected and then re-elected multiple times.
Marlene touched the lives of everyone she met with her loving and generous spirit.
She will be greatly missed!
Celebration of Life service is being planned for Friday July 2, 2021.
She then will be interred in the Garden of Serenity Wall II #76 Oakland Memory Gardens, Dolton, IL www.schroederlauer.com.