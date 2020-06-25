Marlene Ginther

Marlene was born February 13, 1931, in Golden Gate, IL, to John and Freeda (Headley) Jones. She married Jack Ginther on September 27, 1947, in Albion, IL. They enjoyed nearly 54 years together living in Illinois, Indiana and Florida before his passing on March 28, 2001. Marlene was a homemaker, who unselfishly dedicated her entire life to her family, always putting the needs of others before her own. Marlene is survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Ginther of Collierville, TN; one grandson, Chris (Karina) Ginther, of Hendersonville, TN; three great grandsons, Ryan and Eric Ginther, of Hendersonville,TN, and Matthew (Jordan) Rattray of Cedar Lake, IN; one great-granddaughter, Lauren Ginther, of Hendersonville, TN; two great-great-grandchildren, Brayden Rattray and Emma Rattray, of Cedar Lake, IN; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Marlene in death were her husband, Jack; son, Michael Ginther; and four brothers, Charles, Ray, John and Jim Jones.