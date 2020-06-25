Marlene Ginther
HENDERSONVILLE, TN — Marlene Ginther, age 89, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away peacefully at her residence, Clarendale at Indian Lake Retirement Community on Wednesday, evening June 17, 2020.
Marlene was born February 13, 1931, in Golden Gate, IL, to John and Freeda (Headley) Jones. She married Jack Ginther on September 27, 1947, in Albion, IL. They enjoyed nearly 54 years together living in Illinois, Indiana and Florida before his passing on March 28, 2001. Marlene was a homemaker, who unselfishly dedicated her entire life to her family, always putting the needs of others before her own. Marlene is survived by daughter-in-law, Kathy Ginther of Collierville, TN; one grandson, Chris (Karina) Ginther, of Hendersonville, TN; three great grandsons, Ryan and Eric Ginther, of Hendersonville,TN, and Matthew (Jordan) Rattray of Cedar Lake, IN; one great-granddaughter, Lauren Ginther, of Hendersonville, TN; two great-great-grandchildren, Brayden Rattray and Emma Rattray, of Cedar Lake, IN; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Marlene in death were her husband, Jack; son, Michael Ginther; and four brothers, Charles, Ray, John and Jim Jones.
Funeral services for Marlene Ginther will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at NALE'S FUNERAL HOME in Fairfield, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. Monday until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Ellery.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.nalesfuneralhome.com. Nale's Funeral Home of Fairfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.