VALPARAISO, IN - Marlene J. Cochran, 81, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, November 16, 2018. She was born January 17, 1937, seven minutes before her twin brother, Marvin to Edward and Hattie (Erstman) Brickner. Marlene graduated from Wheeler High School in 1955 and attended the Patricia Stevens Modeling School. Her modeling career allowed her great success and accolades. Charlie Finley hired her as his personal secretary in his Chicago office which gave great insight into the world of corporate insurance and professional sports.
Marlene's interests and talents covered a wide spectrum. Baking was her stress reliever, writing and publishing poems gave her a sense of great worth. Her creative and accomplished artistry in jewelry making and painting were cherished by family. But it was her eternal free spirit, witty responses and fun loving attitude that endeared her to all.
On December 18, 1994 she married Willis Peek who survives along with her children: Troy Cochran, Kirt (Linda) Cochran and Leslee Cochran; step-children: Dr. David M. Peek, M.D. and Brian Peek; grandchildren: Robert (Kristen), Mathew, Kevin (Katia), Eric, Krista, Tony and Austin; great-granddaughter: Allison and twin brother Marvin (Becky) Brickner. She was preceded in death by one sister, Gloria Lund in 2014.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, November 27th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 6:07 pm, Rev. David Banning officiating. Special thanks to Becky Brickner who was Marlene's angel these past trying months.