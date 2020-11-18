Marlene J. Harmon (Erickson)
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Marlene J. Harmon, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
She is survived by her loving children, Laura Sheridan, Tod (Debbie) Harmon and Kurt (Janine) Harmon; beloved grandchildren: Eric, Rachel, Jason, Meisje, Hayden and Garrett; and proud great-grandmother of five.
Preceded in death by her husband, Roger H. Harmon.
Marlene is a retiree of the Merrillville School Corporation after 38 years of dedication. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by all.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with Rendina Funeral Home. For information, please call 219-980-1141.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.