BURNHAM, IL - Marlene J. Nordengreen (formerly Przybyla) of Burnham, Illinois sadly passed away at the age of 75, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend who was always there when we needed her. A diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan who was proud to work at the United Center for over 30 years. A truly kind woman who will be missed by all who knew her.