May 31, 1947 - July 14, 2022
BURNHAM, IL - Marlene J. Nordengreen (formerly Przybyla) of Burnham, Illinois sadly passed away at the age of 75, on Thursday, July 14, 2022. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister and friend who was always there when we needed her. A diehard Chicago Blackhawks fan who was proud to work at the United Center for over 30 years. A truly kind woman who will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by Wayne, her beloved husband for 60 years; loving mother to their two children: Paul Nordengreen and Sharon Novak (Anthony); adored grandchildren: Robert Teumer (Erika), Danielle Nordengreen and Sam Novak; and great-grandchildren: Anthony, Oliver and Owen Teumer. Beloved daughter of the late Harry and Estelle Przybyla. Sister of the late Bernadine Nordengreen (Donald) and Ted Przybyla. Remembered fondly by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Catholic Mass and Luncheon will held on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Mass at 10:00am - St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633.
Luncheon at 11:00am - Steve's Lounge, 13200 S. Baltimore, Chicago, IL 60633.