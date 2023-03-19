CHICAGO, IL - Marlene J. Pokrajac, age 91, of Isabella, Missouri formerly of Chicago, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Beloved wife of the late Peter; loving mother of Ron (Cindy), Joe, Gary, Tom (Chris) and the late Peter G. (Diane) Pokrajac; cherished grandmother of Jenny (David), Gail (Chris), Ron (Kim), Christine (Zachary), Tina (Ray) Robin (Greg) and great-grandmother of many; dear sister of late Floyd (Mary) and late Geraldine (late Ed); fond aunt of many.