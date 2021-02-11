: Marlene Joan Kopach
Jan. 14, 1936 - Feb. 6, 2021
WHEATFIELD, IN - Marleen Joan Kopach, age 85, of Wheatfield, formerly of Hobart, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born January 14, 1936, one of three children, born to Clarence E. and Florentine (nee Wagener) Howell and raised in Hobart, IN. Marleen was a 1954 graduate of Hobart High School and was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, active in the choir and Mother's Circle. Dedicated to serving others all of her life, Marleen worked at Millers Merry Manor in Hobart for nearly 17 years starting as a QMA (qualified medication aide) in 1990 then became activities aid in 1999, where she coordinated and facilitated activities for residents until her retirement in 2006. The residents and staff really loved her and said she always brought so much joy and laughter to everyone.
Marleen loved the outdoors and spending time fishing, camping, boating, waterskiiing, and going on trips with her family. She was an avid gardener with a green thumb, and always the first to plant spring flowers. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds and cardinals. She also loved dancing and playing bunco and dice with her grandchildren. Marleen touched the lives of so many people with her beautiful smile, infectious laugh, generous heart, and beautiful spirit. She will be so deeply missed. Marleen was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Marleen is survived by her sons: Robert Searer of Los Angeles, CA, James (Michelle) Searer of Wheatfield, and John (Marsha) Searer of Wheatfield; grandchildren: John (Julie), Joseph, Kaitlyn, Ashlee, Matthew, Emily, Lukas and Trinity Searer; great grandchildren: John, Jack and Colton Searer; many beloved nieces, nephews and dear friends. Marleen was preceded in death by her spouse Donald; parents Clarence and Florentine; and brothers Luther and Wilber Howell.
Family and friends are invited to visit Friday, February 12, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME in Hobart. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 Luther Drive, Hobart, IN 46392 and is limited to immediate family only due to COVID capacity restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marleen's name to: Shriners Children's Hospital Online Giving: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/#!/donation/checkout?utm_source=shcmain&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=donatebutton&utm_campaign=shc&c_src=shc&c_src2=main-footer
Center for Possibilities (formerly Cerebral Palsy of NWI): https://centerforpossibilities.org/give/
Trinity Lutheran Church, Hobart, IN: https://www.trinityhobart.org/content.cfm?id=1691.
Cremation will be handled by REES FUNERAL HOME. For information visit: www.reesfuneralhomes.com.