: Marlene Joan Kopach

WHEATFIELD, IN - Marleen Joan Kopach, age 85, of Wheatfield, formerly of Hobart, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born January 14, 1936, one of three children, born to Clarence E. and Florentine (nee Wagener) Howell and raised in Hobart, IN. Marleen was a 1954 graduate of Hobart High School and was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, active in the choir and Mother's Circle. Dedicated to serving others all of her life, Marleen worked at Millers Merry Manor in Hobart for nearly 17 years starting as a QMA (qualified medication aide) in 1990 then became activities aid in 1999, where she coordinated and facilitated activities for residents until her retirement in 2006. The residents and staff really loved her and said she always brought so much joy and laughter to everyone.