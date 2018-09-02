INDIANAPOLIS, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Marlene Joyce (Lynch) Larson, Indianapolis, and formerly of Calumet City, IL and Beecher, IL, announces her sudden passing on Saturday, August 25, 2018. She was born on August 28, 1932 in Fox Lake, IL, the daughter of James and Martha Lynch. Marlene was a school bus driver for 40 years. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. Marlene's laughter will be missed by so many of her friends and family. She was a beautiful, joyful spirit, and will be greatly missed. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Larson.
She is survived by her children, Mark Larson (Kathy), and Sue (Larson) Knutson (Frank); her six grandchildren; and her eight great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to a favorite charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared at: