Sept. 13, 1933 - Feb. 28, 2021

HAMMOND/MERRILLVILLE - Marlene Karr Kotso, 87, a former Hammond and Merrillville, IN resident, passed away at Savannah Hospice in Savannah, GA on February 28, 2021. Born on September 13, 1933. She was the daughter of the late Arthur P. Karr and Mildred Irene (nee Brydon) Karr, Hammond, IN. Marlene was preceded in death by one grandson, Corey Abraham (1991); and one sister, Nancy Zaffron.

Marlene graduated from Hammond High School. She attended Wittenberg University where she received her teaching degree. She later received her Master's degree in teaching from Valparaiso, IN. She worked her professional life as an elementary school teacher.

Marlene is survived by her three children, daughter, Julia Kotso (Mark) Walker of Denver, CO; son, Brian (Roberta) Kotso of Yuma, AZ; and daughter, Marianne Kotso Hatch, Anna, TX; four grandchildren: Mandy (James) Bell, Broomfield, CO, Kyle Abraham, New Britain, CT, Jason Abraham, Athens, GA, Allison Abraham, Anna, TX; two great-grandchildren: Henry Thomas and Spencer Irene Bell, Broomfield, CO.

Marlene was fiercely independent. Early in her teaching career she accepted an elementary school teacher position in Fort Lauderdale, FL. She moved to Mexico City to attend the University of Mexico to study Spanish.

She loved to travel both domestic and international visiting cities such as Havana, Cuba and Mexico City.

Marlene's passions included gardening, cooking and spending quality time with family.

Her friends considered her a forever friend, a loving matriarch who empowered countless lives as an educator.

Burial services will be on July 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.