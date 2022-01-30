HIGHLAND, IN - Marlene L. Straka, age 92, passed away on January 23, 2022. She is survived by her brother, Robert Walko of Whiting; nieces: Eileen (Paul) Van Kavelaar of Indianapolis, Julie (Dan) Tomczak of Peoria, AZ and Dr. Christine (Mike) Leahy of Chicago; Nephew Bert (Regina) Woess of Munster.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM with a Chapel Service following Mass at St. John Cemetery in Hammond. For full obituary, please visit www.burnskish.com.