MUNSTER, IN - Marlene M. Slivka, 86 of Munster, IN passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Pamela (L. Jan) Helfen, Virgil (Lynne) Slivka, Janine Slivka, Susan (William) Burke; grandchildren: Michael (Stephanie) Helfen, Kathryn (Matt) McKible, Colin Slivka, Claire Slivka, Carter Slivka, Christopher Slivka, Marissa Slivka, William Jr. (Nancy) Burke; Great-grandchildren: Ava, Olivia, Ivy, Everly, Liam and Jacob; Siblings: Nancy (Robert) Hamilton, Jeanette (Walter) Podlin; Several nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Virgil; parents: John and Helen Seebohar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas More, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM with a prayer service at 4:30 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN.

Marlene was a long-time member at St. Thomas More. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who will be missed by all who knew her. www.kishfuneralhome.net