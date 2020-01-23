WHEATFIELD, IN - Marlene M. "Terry" Schultz, 82, of Wheatfield passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born May 7, 1937 in Valparaiso to Frank and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Howe and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Marlene made her career as a Registered Nurse with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for many years. She enjoyed active membership at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Wheatfield, doting on her grandchildren and curling up with a good book.

On June 24, 2005 she married Gilbert "Tim" Schultz who survives along with her children; Larry (Gina) Putt, Robert (Jennifer) Putt, Kathryn (Bridget) Putt and Jeffry (Kathleen) Abbott, step-children; Timothy Schultz, Debbi Primeau, Kevan Schultz, Mitchell Schultz and Sharon Schultz, siblings; Judy (LeRoy) Hoene and Larry (Kathy) Howe and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert G. Putt, second husband, Richard Abbott and her parents.

A visitation will be held Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CST at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m. CST. A burial ceremony will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. EST at Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, IN. Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Wheatfield.