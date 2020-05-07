LOWELL, IN — Marlene Nevelo 84, of Lowell, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Russell) of Lowell and son, Robert Nevelo of Roselawn; grandchildren, Celena (Sean), Russell Jr. and Taylor (Amanda) who each held a very special place in her heart. Her other grandchildren are Amanda and Nicole; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Austin as well as other great-grandchildren who live out of state; sister, Donna Pate; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob), her son, Mark, with whom she was very close, and brother, Buddy Sutton. Marlene was a Hammond Tech graduate. She loved her family and they meant everything to her. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Marlene loved her dogs, cats and miscellaneous animals that appeared at her back door. She loved to sit out on the back porch drinking her tea and enjoyed just being outside.