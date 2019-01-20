CROWN POINT, IN/FORMERLY OF MELROSE PARK, IL - Marlene Onik age 65, of Crown Point, passed away January 16, 2019 after a 2-1/2 struggle with ALS. She is survived by her loving husband, James; daughter Jamie (Robert) Szumanski, son Charles (Nicole) Onik; sisters Mary Jo, Donna and Carla; grandchildren Cole, Casey, Chloe, Tyler, Kylee, Noah and Chandler. Numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Dolores and Charles Abruzzini.
Funeral service will beheld on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church #1 Wilhelm Street, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Marlene's family on Monday from 4:00-8:00 pm at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W, Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, IN (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.)
Marlene retired from Peifer Elementary School with 20+ years of service. Her love of tennis, singing in the St. Michael Church Choir and Cousin's Club will live on in Heaven.