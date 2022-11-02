Marlene R. Nastav, 84, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was one of eleven children of the late Joseph and Rose (Mordus) Nastav and was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas (Geraldine//Thelma), Ann (John) Latta, Marie (Emil) Chovanec, Mildred (Stephen) Domsich, Dorothy (Matt) Grvanic, George (Angeline//Kathren), John (Carolyn//Kim), Catherine (Jerome) Sutko, Rosemary, and Barbara (Michael) Marlow. She is survived by two brothers-in-law, Jerome Sutko and Michael Marlow and many nieces and nephews.

Born on August 25, 1938 in Whiting, Indiana, Marlene was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of Thornton Township High School and enjoyed playing bingo. She was a member of the former SS. Peter and Paul Church, Whiting and was very religious with a devotion to the Blessed Mother. Marlene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private family memorial was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains, St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com. (219) 659-4400