ST. JOHN, IN - Marlene S. McMahan (nee Rumbut) age 87, late of St. John, IN and formerly of Hammond, IN and Syracuse, IN passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert who predeceased her in 1968. Loving mother of: Gayle (Pierre) Vuletic, Michael (Thao) McMahan, William Kevin (Linda) McMahan, John McMahan, Karen Newman, late Kristine Jaskutis, James McMahan, Heather (late Carlos) Guerra and Ruth (Anthony) Bilbro. Devoted grandmother of 28; great-grandmother of 57; and great-great-grandmother of eight. Dear daughter of the late John and late Katherine Rumbut. Dearest sister of: John (late Peggy) Rumbut, late Wayne (Janice) Rumbut, late Karl (Wanda) Rumbut, Kae (late Gerald) Kellams, Joel (Lois) Rumbut and David (Elaine) Rumbut. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marlene was a longtime active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church-Hammond, IN were she was a member of the Philathea Society, Eagle Club and a Sunday School Teacher. A member of the Irish Children Foundation, taking in an Exchange Student years back. She was also fond of watching the "Election Polls" in Hammond, IN as well. Marlene's family would like to send a special thank you to Jaime from Home Helpers as well as to PACE of NWI for all their love and care to their mother, it was so much appreciated.