DYER, IN - Marlene (Sikich) Crne, age 87, of Dyer, formerly of Highland, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Steve) Cornell, Carol Petersen, and Nancy (Ed) Mackowiak, grandchildren Steven (Trisha) Cornell, Kristin (Brennan) Blake, great-grandchildren Rowan and Arden Cornell, sister June (Jim) Brennan and brother David (late Irene) Sikich. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ed (Doc) Crne, parents Andrew and Marie Sikich, and sister April Manley.

Marlene began her career with the East Chicago police department. She then worked for Sears Roebuck catalog store in Highland. After retirement, Marlene and Doc became snowbirds to Mesa, Arizona to spend time with their grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland.

Marlene will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She embraced life to the fullest and was happiest when she was with her family.

Friends are invited to join the family on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in St. John, 8580 Wicker Ave from 2:00 until 7:00 with a prayer service at 5:30.