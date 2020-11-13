Marlin Sue Moran

CROWN POINT, IN — Marlin Sue Moran, 77, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her dear family. Marlin was born September 14, 1943, in Belton, KY, to the late John Howard and Beatrice (Reynolds) Pierson. On February 11, 1965, she married George J. Moran at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond, IN. They were married 41 years prior to his passing in 2005.

Marlin leaves behind her wonderful daughters, Tonya S. Young and April D. Moran; one granddaughter, Erin L. Young; one sister, Ruby McElwain; numerous nieces and nephews, along with several dear friends.

Marlin is welcomed in to everlasting life by her beloved husband, George Moran; parents, John and Beatrice Pierson; and brother, James Pierson.

She is described as a feisty, sassy individual who loved her television time, reading and spending time outside in the yard. She traveled several times throughout the year and will be remembered as a lover of her animals, and a huge fan of Tom Selleck programs. Her love and compassion for her family will be missed and those who were able to know her will never forget her.