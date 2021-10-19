Marlowe Ann Alspaugh

Marlowe Anne Alspaugh
April 13, 1934 - Oct. 14, 2021
ACTON, MA - Marlowe Anne Alspaugh, 87 of Acton, MA and formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born April 13, 1934, in Bellevue, OH to Ralph and Dorothy (Musselman) Beckley. Marlowe graduated from Bellevue High School in 1952 and attended the University of Cincinnati where she met and married Dale Alspaugh after which she devoted her life to supporting her family and friends. She was an excellent hostess and loved to plan events ranging from family holiday dinners to university teas to formal black-tie events. Marlowe was also an avid follower of current and political events and kept herself updated on events from around the world.
In 1955, Marlowe married Dale W. Alspaugh who preceded her in death in 2004. She is survived by her children: Susan (Steve) Briggs, Patricia Alspaugh, and Barbara (Peter) Floss; grandchildren: Tim, Derek, and Daniel (Lynae) Butler, Adam, Ryan (Bryan), and Anna Alspaugh, Brian (Kristiana) and Michael Floss; great- grandchildren: Landen, Logan and Madelyn Butler. Marlowe was also preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael Alspaugh; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Alspaugh; and her brother, Thomas Beckley.
Private family graveside services will be held at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Acton Food Pantry (actonfoodpantry.org) or the food pantry in your local community. Marlowe was particularly concerned about food insecurity during this pandemic.