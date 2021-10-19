Marlowe Ann Alspaugh

ACTON, MA - Marlowe Anne Alspaugh, 87 of Acton, MA and formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born April 13, 1934, in Bellevue, OH to Ralph and Dorothy (Musselman) Beckley. Marlowe graduated from Bellevue High School in 1952 and attended the University of Cincinnati where she met and married Dale Alspaugh after which she devoted her life to supporting her family and friends. She was an excellent hostess and loved to plan events ranging from family holiday dinners to university teas to formal black-tie events. Marlowe was also an avid follower of current and political events and kept herself updated on events from around the world.