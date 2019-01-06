CROWN POINT, IN - Marlyn Smith (nee Thibedeau), age 91, of Largo, FL, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.
Marlyn is survived by three children: Carol (Floyd) Garletts of Schererville, IN, Kim (Mark) Carmichael of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada and Thomas (Dawn) Smith of Crown Point, IN; daughter-in-law: Caron Smith of Largo, FL; eight grandchildren: Allen, Alicia, Nicole, Nathan, Krista, Todd, Douglas and Cassandra; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Smith; and son: Robert Smith.
Marlyn was born and raised in Espanola, Ontario, Canada. She was a former Receptionist at Oral Surgery in Merrillville and was a member of O.E.S. Olive Chapter #396. Marlyn lived a very adventurous life that included learning to fly and becoming a figure skater in her youth. She loved traveling, being with her family, and had a great sense of humor.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 7, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Geisen Funeral & Cremation Services in Merrillville, IN at 11:00 AM with Rev. Jane Lynn Young officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
Memorial donations may be given to: Shriners Hospitals for Crippled Children in Marlyn's name. To view directions and sign Marlyn 's online guestbook visit ww.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 769-3322.