Marlys M. Furnas

CARMEL, IN - Marlys Marie (Gustafson) Furnas, age 98, died peacefully and of natural causes, on May 26, 2020 in her daughter Alice's home. She was born October 15, 1921. Marlys enjoyed her entire life without regret or suffering. Her motto was "Everything in Moderation". Her insights, her stories and gentle nature will be missed by all who knew her.

Marlys grew up in Lockport, IL where she lived with her parents, Nels and Marie (Yahnke) Gustafson and her younger sister, Phyllis (McCoy). Her father died when she was seven years old. This life changing event was followed by the Great Depression. Her mother was a make do, can do, woman with an artistic flair, and Marlys was like her. Marlys learned to sew by remaking old clothes and cooked food from their garden. She matured in the extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins who lived near by and remained close to them for the rest of her life.

She attended Lockport High School and after graduation accepted a secretarial position for a defense training program in the high school. The weather was bad one evening and her employer said Mark Furnas could take her home. "Can I trust him?" That ride started their courtship.