Oct. 21, 1945 - Jan. 11, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Marsha D. Bukowski (nee Dean) born on October 21, 1945, died on January 11, 2022.

She leaves behind her husband of 53 years Thomas A. Bukowski, Jr.; son Edward (Julianna) Bukowski; daughter-in-law Anne Bukowski; sister Edith (James) Figler; grandsons (the loves of her life): Tommy IV and Alex; sister-in-law Cynthia Bukowski; brother-in-law Greg Bukowski; sister-in-law Eleanore Sue (Joseph) Giangulio; many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives; and friends.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents James and Ann Dean, son Thomas A. III, sister Barbara (Len) Kolis, and brothers Larry, Bill, and Ron Dean.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, beginning at 12:30 PM DIRECTLY AT St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating.

Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.), Griffith. A prayer service will take place at 6:30 PM.