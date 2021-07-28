Marsha D. Tokarski

CROWN POINT, IN — Marsha D. Tokarski, age 69 of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

She is survived by husband of 48 years, Steve; two sons: David and Christopher Tokarski; sister, Cheryl (Chris) Dalrymple; sister-in-law, Helen (late John) Vedo. Preceded in death by parents, James and Lillian Pesdan; her beloved maltese dogs, Tiki and Maui.

Marsha was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, Saint Mary's College Alumni Club, Madame Curie Circle PNA Lodge #3134, Hoosier African Violet Club, Chopin Choir, and Purdue Alumni Club. She was graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1970. Marsha received her Bachelor's degree from Saint Mary's College and Master's degree from Purdue University. She taught at Lake Central High School and was the Owner of Stained Glass Menagerie.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, July 29 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 a.m. from Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville). At rest, Calumet Park Cemetery.

