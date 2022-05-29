Aug. 14, 1951 - May 22, 2022

CHESTERTON - Marsha Elizabeth Gilroy Gough, age 70, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, surrounded by her family and best friend. She was born in Miller Beach, Gary, IN on August 14, 1951, to Jack and Mary Edna Gilroy.

Marsha graduated from Wirt High School in Indiana in 1969 and was a member of Marquette United Methodist Church. After graduation, she did clerical work until she moved to Chesterton, where she began her career at Bethlehem Steel. She worked there for 10 years and then changed her career path. She finished her profession with the Crisis Center of Miller after 30 years working in payroll/bookkeeping.

After retiring from the Crisis Center, she was an amazing care giver to her mother, Edna, for a number of years. During this time, Marsha took a part-time job working at Hallmark of Chesterton, where she was able to see many of her friends. The Hallmark Ladies (Doug) gave her so much joy and laughter.

Marsha excelled at bowling and pitching horseshoes. Upon receiving the Chesterton Tribune, you instantly knew that her picture would be in the sports section for high score/series. She was highly recognized by people that didn't know her, mainly for her bowling skills. But the main reason she excelled is because she loved spending time with many of her closest friends, her daughters, hence "The Gough Girls", and her grandchildren that she cherished. She was an avid fan of Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, and numerous sporting events including Cubs games, high school sporting events, Clarion sporting events and dinners with the "Clarion Parents", and sharing the bleachers with many other "bleacher bums".

Marsha is survived by her daughters: Kelly (Justin) Newcom, Amanda Gough; her grandchildren: Mattilyn Gough (Shorty), Ronan Chavez; cousins: Hilda (Wil) Courter and Linda Lorbacher; second cousins: Joe (Julie), John (Kristen), and David (Jennifer) Moore; and many special friends that we are so thankful for.

Marsha was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Gilroy Smith; her father, Jack Gilroy; her step-father, Bill Smith; and her uncle, Thomas Duncan Gaddy.

Visitation for Marsha will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Burns (Hobart), Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family, Marquette Park UMC, 215 North Grand Boulevard, Gary, IN 46403 and/or Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383.