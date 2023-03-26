June 10, 1945 - March 20, 2023

GREENWOOD — Marsha Joan Ready, age 77, of Greenwood, Indiana, and Naples, Florida, passed away after a short illness on March 20, 2023, in Naples. She was born on June 10, 1945, the second and youngest daughter of Albert and Jean Knapik. She was raised in Hammond, Indiana, first attending St. Casimir School, followed by George Rogers Clark High School, where she graduated in 1963. Following graduation, she enjoyed a long career in the medical field, working as a medical assistant and an office administrator.

She married Kenneth Ready of Hammond on June 19, 1965. Together, they lived briefly in Hessville before establishing a long-term residence in Griffith, Indiana, where their son Jeffrey was born in 1974. In Griffith, Marsha became the unofficial "neighborhood mom of Minter Drive." She was like a second mother to many children in the neighborhood, whether hosting backyard pool parties, being a notoriously good bowling coach, or patching up more than a few bumps and bruises among the kids. Marsha was known to treat friends like family, and each year, she would host large, fun-filled parties on the 4th of July and Christmas Day, filled with family and friends alike. Whatever the event, Marsha was always well-prepared, often saying she liked to have "her ducks in a row."

After retiring, Marsha and Ken spent time at Swan Lake in Allegan, Michigan, where they enjoyed the company of many friends and entertained family with fishing, boat rides, meals, and fun at the lake. Later, they spent their winters in Naples, Florida, where Marsha learned to play golf and made even more new friends. They enjoyed their summers in Greenwood, Indiana, actively involved in the lives of their grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Hailey Ready. Marsha was especially proud of them and always ready to share stories of their accomplishments.

Marsha was a friend to all and would readily step up to help someone in need. Her organizational skills allowed her to tackle even long and difficult tasks. "Mom's on a mission" was a phrase well-known in her household. She never asked for anything in return, simply saying it was "another jewel in her crown." Marsha also loved dogs, and it seemed that every dog she encountered loved her just as much — sometimes, we suspect, even more than their own owners.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; sister, Margaret Granger of Hammond; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Amy Ready of Greenwood; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Hailey Ready; and many more beloved nephews, nieces, family, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Sts. Francis and Clare Catholic Church, 5901 Olive Branch Road in Greenwood, IN, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Ennichement will take place at the Resurrection Garden at Sts. Francis and Clare Catholic Church in Greenwood.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com

Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is assisting with arrangements. Information: 317-738-0202