Marsha Kras

HAMMOND, IN - Today I lost my little sister. She was my best friend. Marsha had such a gentle soul.

Her son Andy passed away April 13, 2020 and our sister Debbie on December 19, 2020. Life for her afterwards was full of great sadness and pain.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her other son Randy, me (Nita); a special sister, Tammy DeZarn-Latawiec; 2 cats Bennie and Rose; Many nieces and nephews, and her down home family. Also her dear friend Roxanne McMahan.

The people who loved her most was her son's friends and their families. She was the Kool-Aid mom. Her favorite movie was The Wizard of Oz. Now Marsha is finally Over that Rainbow with her son Andy and sister Debbie and our Beloved mom Daisy.

Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, IN on Friday, September 16, from 11:00 a.m. (EST) until the service time of 12:00 p.m. (EST) with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, Williamsport.

