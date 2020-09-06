Marsha McCloskey (nee Klein)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONG BEACH, IN - Marsha McCloskey's time on Earth ended on August 31 at age 83 after she succumbed to a long-term illness that her tiny self could no longer keep at bay. Such a small package carried a huge heart, and during her life she possessed the superpower of pure love.

Marsha had a great love of adventure; she traveled across six continents over the course of her life. She was equally as interested in walking through a Soweto neighborhood, touring the Great Wall of China, or viewing Hagia Sofia, as she was in watching the sunset from Stop 22 at her favorite place of all, Long Beach, IN. A life-long learner, she was born with a party line in Calumet City, IL, and by the end of her life she was video-chatting on three separate operating systems. Her daily texts showcased inspiring mastery of the emoji arts.