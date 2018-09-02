GRIFFITH, IN - Marsha Rae Marlow (nee Holman) age 59, passed away August 28, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Dale; daughters: Amanda (Damon Falk) Marlow, Amber Marlow; granddaughters: Madalyn Morgan and Makenzie; sister, Sandra (Randy) Kelley, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday September 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m, at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville, (Rte. 30 east of cline Ave.) with Pastor Bill Gibbs officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Fiends are invited to visit with Marsha's family on Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.
Marsha was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be truly missed by all whose lives she touched.