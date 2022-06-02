Marsha "Red" Louise Lewis

HAMMOND - Marsha Louise Lewis, "Red", 76, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons: Eddie D. Lewis and Damon K. Lewis, Sr.; one daughter, Karla D. Lewis; six grandchildren: Ashley, Antonette, Anthony, Sean, Brian and Damon Jr.; 16 great-grandchildren; one aunt, Helen London; one niece; and a multitude of cousins; and extended family.

Preceded in death by husband, Eddie P. Lewis; parents, John and Armentia Harper; brother, John Henry Harper.

Private services were held at the family's convenience.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Lewis family during their time of loss.