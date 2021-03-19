Marsha Roberta Hansen

Aug. 13, 1951 — Mar. 16, 2021

FAIR OAKS, IN — Marsha Roberta Hansen, 69 of Fair Oaks, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was born August 13, 1951, in Gary, to Wilbur and Yvonne (Hall) Howell.

Marsha graduated from Hobart High School and made her career as a bank teller with DeMotte State Bank and The Lafayette Bank. She enjoyed playing softball, golfing and helping with the Touch of Dutch Festival. Marsha also had fun going to the boats, and traveling with her companion, Leonard. She loved children, and had a special relationship with her beloved nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her siblings: Myra Zasada, of Valparaiso, Melody (Ron) Riche, of Rensselaer, Michael (Peggy) Howell, of Falkville, AL, and Monica Howell, of Rensselaer; companion of 15 years, Leonard Hartman; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and infant brother, Wilbur Howell Jr.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.