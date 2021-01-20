Marsha Skrivan

Mar. 12, 1955 — Jan. 17, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Marsha Skrivan, 65 of Crown Point, formerly of Glen Park, passed away peacefully in her home on January 17, 2021. Marsha was born in Gary, IN, on March 12, 1955.

Marsha graduated from Lew Wallace High School, class of 1973, and was a lifelong member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and its ladies auxiliary Kolo Srpski Sestara. She retired from St. Anthony's Nursing Home with 23 year of service. Prior to that, Marsha was employed at Moses Eye Care Center for 15 years.

Marsha grew up playing and coaching Junedale Little League. She loved to bowl and play softball. She also was an avid gardener and loved planting flowers. Marsha had a love for cats and she never met a stray cat that she did not feed. She also dearly loved her two dogs, Sparkey and Dimples.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Milan and Anne Skrivan, brother, Michael, and many other relatives. She is survived by her loving brother, George, and many other family members, Kumovi and her loving St. Sava Church family.