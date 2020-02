IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARSHALL LAWS Marshall, We honor you on your 6th Anniversary in Heaven. We thank you for your service to our country serving in the Marine Corps from 1969-1975, wounded twice and receiving two PURPLE HEARTS. We love you. Rest in Heaven. Mother, Joyce Laws; Sisters: Gloria Alexander, Deborah Harris, Joanne Dulaney, Jacqueline Laws, Joyce Laws, Mamie Laws; Brother: Devoed (Buck) Laws.