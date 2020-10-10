HOBART, IN — Marshall Redin Barber, 56, of Hobart, passed away, surrounded by family, on October 8, 2020. He was born in Terre Haute, IN, and moved to Hobart at the age of 11. Marshall graduated from Hobart High School in 1982. He was employed by the Linde gas company (formerly AGA) for over 30 years. Marshall had a passion for music with seeing live bands perform including the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. He loved playing guitar and performing himself in local bands, most recently The MOB. He will be remembered by many as a great friend and will be deeply missed.