VALPARAISO, IN - Martha A. 'Marty' Novack, 75, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. She was born May 20, 1943 in Tullahoma, TN to Gilbert & Elizabeth (Green) Austell. Marty dedicated over 15 years of service to Centier Bank's legal department. Music was always at the heart of her life, forever begging to 'bang the ivories off the piano'. Marty became affectionately known as 'Memaw' not only to her family, but to the community, and in recent years her title was endeared as 'The Infamous Memaw'.
She married the love of her life, Tevor D. Novack who preceded her in death on March 5, 2010. Survivors include their daughter, Stacey E. Sawyer, sister, Mary 'Grady' Summers and her grandchildren who were the passion of her life, Lauren E Koroluk & Jackson A. Koroluk, who adored her. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Turner & Elizabeth Stubblefield.
A visitation will be held Monday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral eulogy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial following at Calumet Park Cemetery.