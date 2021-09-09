Martha A. (White) Fielden

Sep. 18, 1959 - Sep. 2, 2021

NEW RIVER, AZ - Martha (White) Fielden 61 New River AZ, departed this life and went to be with the Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 2, 2021 she was born to Noah and Ruth White on September 18, 1959 in Hammond IN. She attended Hammond Tech High school.

She leaves to cherish in her memory her husband Thomas Fielden; daughter, Nikkida Graham; stepchildren: Tiffany (Jeffrey) Wilson, Thomas, (Amanda) Fielden Jr., Edmond (Brandi) Fielden, sister-in-law, Jane M. Giatrias; brother-in-law, Terrence(Nancy) Fielden; and 12, grandchildren. Five sisters: Marilyn Walker, Savannah (Edward) Beeson, her twin Mary (Roy) Thomas, Yvette White, and Melissa White. Six brothers: Noah Jr. White, James (Peggy) White, Haven (Denazel) White, Timothy (Nanyanzi Liz) White, and Jasper (Rita) White; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom all loved her and will miss her dearly. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Noah and Ruth White, Delmer White, Lambert's Ward, Verda (Johnny) Cummings, Virginia Jacks Jacox, Sadie Ruth Leslie and Asa White.