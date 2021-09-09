Martha A. (White) Fielden

Sep. 18, 1959 - Sep. 2, 2021
NEW RIVER, AZ - Martha (White) Fielden 61 New River AZ, departed this life and went to be with the Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 2, 2021 she was born to Noah and Ruth White on September 18, 1959 in Hammond IN. She attended Hammond Tech High school.
She leaves to cherish in her memory her husband Thomas Fielden; daughter, Nikkida Graham; stepchildren: Tiffany (Jeffrey) Wilson, Thomas, (Amanda) Fielden Jr., Edmond (Brandi) Fielden, sister-in-law, Jane M. Giatrias; brother-in-law, Terrence(Nancy) Fielden; and 12, grandchildren. Five sisters: Marilyn Walker, Savannah (Edward) Beeson, her twin Mary (Roy) Thomas, Yvette White, and Melissa White. Six brothers: Noah Jr. White, James (Peggy) White, Haven (Denazel) White, Timothy (Nanyanzi Liz) White, and Jasper (Rita) White; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins whom all loved her and will miss her dearly. Martha was preceded in death by her parents Noah and Ruth White, Delmer White, Lambert's Ward, Verda (Johnny) Cummings, Virginia Jacks Jacox, Sadie Ruth Leslie and Asa White.
Martha loved gardening. She was a knowledgeable genealogist she loved and enjoy researching for the truths and having conversations on her findings. She loved reggae music and dance. She was sweet, compassionate, lovable, encouraging supporting soul that didn't mind telling you how proud she was of your accomplishment. Martha loved her husband and family.
Martha will forever be remembered and never forgotten.
Home going service schedule for Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Bethel Congregational Church of God in Christ 815 Michigan St., Hammond IN 46420
Visitation is from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Superintendent Joseph Alford officiating.