Martha Ann Cox (nee Scholler)

May 16, 1942 - May 14, 2022

ROCKFORD, MI - Martha Ann Cox (nee Scholler), age 79, formerly of Schererville, IN passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, peacefully at her residence in Rockford, MI. She was born on May 16, 1942 to the late Robert W. and Mary (Scheuer) Scholler.

Martha is survived by her two children: Linda Ann (Daniel) Perschbacher of Belmont, MI and formerly of St. John, IN and Donald Robert (JoEllen) Cox of Boca Raton, FL; three grandchildren: Emily Perschbacher of AZ, Laura (Timothy) Jonkman of MI and Bryan Perschbacher of MI; two great-grandchildren: Ari and Asa Jonkman. Martha is survived also by her brother, Robert L. (Linda) Scholler of Hobart, IN; and several extended family members. She was preceded in death on December 16, 2021 by her husband of 58 years, George E. Cox after residing in Schererville, IN for the past 28 years.

Martha worked at NIPSCO until becoming a full-time mother. She will always be remembered as a devoted and faithful wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family even while living with Multiple Sclerosis for 35 years.

In accordance with Martha's wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. The family welcomes messages and memories in their online guestbook at www.plaisierfuneral.com.