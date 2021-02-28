Nov. 26, 1933 - Feb. 22, 2021

MUNSTER, IN - Martha Belle Lee (nee Crumrine) of Munster passed away Monday, February 22, 2021. She was born November 26, 1933 in Cross Creek, Pennsylvania to Albert and Della Crumrine. Preceded in death by husband James Francis Lee and sister Blanche Ruth Ramsey.

Martha is survived by children: James (Pam), Daniel (Laura), Betsy (Chris); grandchildren: Matt (Ashley), Jeffrey (Asa), Ryan (Jess), James (Darcy), Edmund (Nicole); and great-grandchildren: Kasper, Noah, Frank, Lukas, Harlow, Everett and Archer. Survivors also include honorary granddaughters: Rachel, Renee, Patricia, and Kimberly. Martha attended the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Highland, IN.

Per Martha's request, no memorial service will be held. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, memorials may sent to Disabled American Veterans Association.

