Martha Belle Weiand
May 12, 1935 - Dec. 5, 2020
LOWELL, IN - Martha Belle Weiand of Lowell, IN was born on May 12, 1935 in Linton, IN and passed away on December 5, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. Martha was the daughter of Virgil and Jesse Gray and grew up in Terre Haute, IN with her three sisters, Gloria, Norma, and Paula and brother Gene. She met her husband, Bill Weiand, while getting her teaching degree at Indiana State University. Bill and Martha married in 1959 and settled in Lowell, IN. Martha was a dedicated teacher and retired from DeMotte Elementary School.
Martha was a very loving, positive and patient soul that was always smiling. Martha's home was open and inviting to all and she had the ability to make you feel loved. Spending quality time with her family was Martha's top priority. She was always in the stands cheering on her children and grandchildren in their sports, and equally supportive of their careers. She made every holiday special and filled with traditions, such as her annual ornament gift to her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed baking and will forever be remembered for her famous strawberry and peach pies, along with her homemade strawberry and blackberry jam.
There was also a sassy and adventurous side to Martha. She enjoyed traveling to new places, especially via cruise ships, and attending concerts, theatre, and even amusement parks. The roller coasters were her favorite. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, partaking in numerous Red Hat Society outings, and was always up to go shopping. She was happiest when hanging out with her friends and family, and will be remembered as a classy lady and true friend.
Martha was a cancer survivor and had a very strong will to live. Her mind was always sharp as a tack and she enjoyed working her daily puzzles. She fought hard during her last years to combat various health issues, but her body succumbed from COPD complications.
Martha is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Bill; son Pete (Annette) Weiand; daughters: Penny (Robert) Falcon, Vicki (Ben) Wood; sister Paula Lowe; seven grandchildren: Mike, David, Shane, Connor, Mikki, Tyler, Kylie; one great-granddaughter Brooklyn. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed by her family and friends.
Due to COVID restrictions and to keep family and friends safe, Martha's services along with a Celebration of Life will be held in July 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, American Lung Association, St. Edward Catholic Church, or a charity of your choice.
