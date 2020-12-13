Martha Belle Weiand

May 12, 1935 - Dec. 5, 2020

LOWELL, IN - Martha Belle Weiand of Lowell, IN was born on May 12, 1935 in Linton, IN and passed away on December 5, 2020 in Brooksville, FL. Martha was the daughter of Virgil and Jesse Gray and grew up in Terre Haute, IN with her three sisters, Gloria, Norma, and Paula and brother Gene. She met her husband, Bill Weiand, while getting her teaching degree at Indiana State University. Bill and Martha married in 1959 and settled in Lowell, IN. Martha was a dedicated teacher and retired from DeMotte Elementary School.

Martha was a very loving, positive and patient soul that was always smiling. Martha's home was open and inviting to all and she had the ability to make you feel loved. Spending quality time with her family was Martha's top priority. She was always in the stands cheering on her children and grandchildren in their sports, and equally supportive of their careers. She made every holiday special and filled with traditions, such as her annual ornament gift to her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed baking and will forever be remembered for her famous strawberry and peach pies, along with her homemade strawberry and blackberry jam.