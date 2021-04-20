 Skip to main content
Martha Bolke (nee Suszynski)

Oct. 19, 1923 - April 16, 2021

LANSING, IL - Martha (nee Suszynski) Bolke, age 97 of Lansing, Illinois passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Martha was Born October 19, 1923 to Paul & Helen Suszynski in Chicago. Martha was preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert in 1993 after 47 years of marriage, and loving siblings; Adam, Florence, Steve, Eddie, Ted, Theresa (Sue). Martha is survived by her loving children: Al (Cindy) Bolke, Marsha (Louis) Nowaczyk, Penny (Jerry) Goll & Carl Bolke. Loving Grandmother of seven, great-grandmother of eight. Also surviving are many cherished nieces & nephews and devoted sister Irene.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services for Martha will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church and the final resting place will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Services and burial will be private.

Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Martha enjoyed the outdoors, she loved spending time in the yard and working on her landscaping. Martha worked at Sears Robucks Co., for many years in the River Oaks Mall, located in Calumet City, Illinois. A Special thanks to the extraordinary staff of Park Place of St John, Indiana for the loving care & attention especially during Covid when the daily family visits were no longer possible. Martha was a devout Catholic & a parishioner of St Ann's Church in Lansing. She was loved by many and she will be deeply missed. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements. www.schroederlauer.com

