Dec. 18, 1925 - Dec. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV - Martha Diamanto Cappony, age 95, recently of Las Vegas, NV, formerly a long time resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Diamanto means Diamond in Greek and Martha's personality sparkled like her namesake.

Her battle with medical issues showed her courage in facing all of life challenges with a smile and bravery. Despite the pain, Martha stayed strong like a "Spartan".

Martha is survived by her children: George (Sharon) Cappony, Estelle Cappony, Nick (Linda) Cappony and Antonia (Harold) Peskin; grandchildren: George, Kara and Matthew; great-grandchildren: George, Tyler and Bailey. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Spiro Cappony; parents: Anastasios and Antonia (nee Zitzos) Poulemanos; brother, Pete Poulemanos; sister, Mary Kachiroubas.

Martha was a hostess, homemaker, and mother who enjoyed to golf and loved to laugh. She was also an active member of the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos.