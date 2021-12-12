Dec. 18, 1925 - Dec. 8, 2021
LAS VEGAS, NV - Martha Diamanto Cappony, age 95, recently of Las Vegas, NV, formerly a long time resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Diamanto means Diamond in Greek and Martha's personality sparkled like her namesake.
Her battle with medical issues showed her courage in facing all of life challenges with a smile and bravery. Despite the pain, Martha stayed strong like a "Spartan".
Martha is survived by her children: George (Sharon) Cappony, Estelle Cappony, Nick (Linda) Cappony and Antonia (Harold) Peskin; grandchildren: George, Kara and Matthew; great-grandchildren: George, Tyler and Bailey. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Spiro Cappony; parents: Anastasios and Antonia (nee Zitzos) Poulemanos; brother, Pete Poulemanos; sister, Mary Kachiroubas.
Martha was a hostess, homemaker, and mother who enjoyed to golf and loved to laugh. She was also an active member of the Daughters of Penelope and Philoptochos.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 DIRECTLY at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas officiating.
Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410.
Visit Martha's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.