VALPARAISO, IN - Martha (Elenberger) Rimsky, age 95 of Valparaiso, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Hobart, IN. She was born on November 1, 1924 in Maywood, IL to John and Emma (Fisher) Elenberger.

Martha is survived by her daughter, Stella Richardson; son, Robert (Louise) Rimsky; grand-children, Robbie, Erica and Jennifer and great grandchildren, Amber, Stevie, Hunter and Iris; brothers, Sam (Mary) Elenberger and John (Sue) Elenberger. She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Rimsky; parents, John and Emma Elenberger; daughter, Roberta Rimsky; sons, Frank Rimsky, Jr., Dennis Rimsky and Ronald Rimsky.

Martha enjoyed writing letters and sending cards. She liked to bake when her health allowed. She loved flowers and the outdoors. She is with her Heavenly Father and away from any pain and with all the loved ones who have gone before her.

Due to current circumstances with the coronavirus Martha will be laid to rest privately at McCool Cemetery in Portage, IN. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date for family and friends to gather in remembrance at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.