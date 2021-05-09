Martha Estelle Davits

Originally from Whiting, Martie was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School. Since moving to Munster in 1987 she has been an active resident of the local community. Martie was recognized many times for her community service, and was honored in 2011 with the city's Citizenship Award. She was also a regular volunteer for McAuley Clinic and Daughters of Penelope. Martie was also active in her neighborhood homeowners association, where she served for many years on the association's board of directors. Martie was a long-time member of Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Merrillville.

Martie enjoyed a 40+ year career at IBM in Chicago, where she thrived. She loved the hustle and bustle of working downtown, but also enjoyed being able to return to a more tranquil pace at home in Northwest Indiana. After retiring in 2003, she and her sister Becky took full advantage of their retirement years to live life fully with friends and family and explore the world. Whether it was a cruise through Europe or Asia, visits to her ancestral Greece and her favorite city Paris, or a trip to the West Coast to spend time with family for holidays, Martie was always an enthusiastic traveler. She relished experiencing the people, cuisine and culture of new places (and of course the wines!). The places she visited, and the people she encountered, were always made richer by her company.