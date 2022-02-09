July 25, 1928 - Jan. 29, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Martha Holman Jones, age 93, of Highland, Indiana woke up in the presence of her Lord and Savior the morning of January 29, 2022. Martha was born July 25, 1928, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Martha was a loving wife and mother. She was independent and strong willed. She was a hard-working woman employed by several companies in her lifetime, most notably Great Lakes Mortgage Corporation and Northern Indiana Insurance Agency. Martha was a dedicated and longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Hammond. Her heart for service extended to all areas of the church, especially treasurer of United Methodist Women organization.

Martha leaves behind her children: Betsy (Kurt) Karlson of Orland Park, IL, and Russell Jones of Carmel, IN; five grandchildren: Aimee (Nathan) Buckert, Joshua (Anna) Karlson, Jordan Karlson, Kelsi (Anthony) Clark and Adrienne Jones; six great-grandchildren: Bryson and Ryland Buckert; Lucas, Tessa and Norah Karlson, baby Clark due in March; and cherished sister-in-law, Hazel Holman. Martha was blessed with many, many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.

Martha is welcomed into everlasting life by her beloved husband of 35 years, Robert Lewis Jones. Martha was the last of her three sisters and four brothers.

Visitation for Martha will be on February 12, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Hammond, located at 6635 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46324. Pastor Chris Tiedeman will be officiating.

Private Burial will follow after Martha's Funeral Service. Masks are mandatory at church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Martha's name to the United Methodist Women's Organization or the Alzheimer's Association.

