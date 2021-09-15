Martha Ignarski (nee Smigiel)

She is survived by her children: Stacie (Pat) Reardon of Schererville, Stan (Pam) Ignarski of Lemont, IL, Phil Ignarski of Crown Point, and Elaine (John Zaboyan) Ignarski of Crown Point. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Sean Reardon, Christopher Reardon, Megan (Austin) Sutter, Daniel Reardon, Patrick Reardon, Jonathan (Kali) Ignarski, Anna Ignarski, William Ignarski; as well as her great-grandchildren: Finn and Maggie Sutter. Also surviving is her sister Mildred (late Wally) Sielski; her nephew Les (Donna Schwartz) Sielski; her goddaughter Patti (John) Tompi and family; and the Rutkin family.

Martha was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Parish for over sixty years. Together with her husband Stan, they were longtime benefactors of Saints Peter & Paul, as well as Andrean High School. Martha grew up in Gary in an apartment that was above the commercial building her parents owned, that housed several businesses including "Frank's Tap", the family's longtime establishment. She was a graduate of Froebel High School and forged many lifelong friendships while there. Martha devoted herself to the wellbeing and care of her family. She will always be remembered for having the sweetest disposition ever, as well as her uncanny sense of humor.