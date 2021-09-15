Martha Ignarski (nee Smigiel)
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Martha Ignarski (nee Smigiel), "only my attorney knows my real age", of Schererville, previously of Merrillville, passed away on September 1, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Ignarski (1999); her parents Frank and Balbina Smigiel; her sister Jenny Smigiel; and her niece Marcy Hoover.
She is survived by her children: Stacie (Pat) Reardon of Schererville, Stan (Pam) Ignarski of Lemont, IL, Phil Ignarski of Crown Point, and Elaine (John Zaboyan) Ignarski of Crown Point. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Sean Reardon, Christopher Reardon, Megan (Austin) Sutter, Daniel Reardon, Patrick Reardon, Jonathan (Kali) Ignarski, Anna Ignarski, William Ignarski; as well as her great-grandchildren: Finn and Maggie Sutter. Also surviving is her sister Mildred (late Wally) Sielski; her nephew Les (Donna Schwartz) Sielski; her goddaughter Patti (John) Tompi and family; and the Rutkin family.
Martha was a member of Saints Peter & Paul Parish for over sixty years. Together with her husband Stan, they were longtime benefactors of Saints Peter & Paul, as well as Andrean High School. Martha grew up in Gary in an apartment that was above the commercial building her parents owned, that housed several businesses including "Frank's Tap", the family's longtime establishment. She was a graduate of Froebel High School and forged many lifelong friendships while there. Martha devoted herself to the wellbeing and care of her family. She will always be remembered for having the sweetest disposition ever, as well as her uncanny sense of humor.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Jenny Lis, Martha's longtime caregiver and guardian angel. Jenny's compassion, dedication and attention to detail allowed Martha to transition with grace and dignity. We are eternally thankful.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, proceeding to a Mass of Christian Burial at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St, Merrillville at 12:30 p.m. Graveside service will be private.
We would also like to thank the staff of Hospice of the Calumet Area. Their dedication to "Magic Martha" spanned well over seven years, and their commitment to our mother did not go unnoticed. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Andrean High School, or to the donors choice.